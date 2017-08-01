Town’s first Art Fest planned for October

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi and local artist and funnyman Charlie Hall will host North Providence’s first Art Fest on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Overlook at Meehan, located at Governor Notte Park.

Organizers are seeking artists who would like to display their work and participate in the event.

For more information, or if you are interested in joining a planning committee, contact the North Providence Recreation Department’s main office at 401-719-1633 or email recdirector@northprovidenceri.gov.