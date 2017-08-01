Dorothy Hardink – Rockport, Texas

Dorothy Hardink passed away July 27, 2017. She was 101 years old. She was born April 11, 1916, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to Felix and Alice Bibeault.

Dorothy was the past President of the YWCA Women’s Club. Dorothy loved animals of all kinds especially her daughters Golden Retrievers. She loved music, the ocean, and especially her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Hardink, Sr.; son, George Hardink, Jr.; sisters, Gladys Wilcox and Mildred Maney.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Hardink King, of Port Aransas, Texas; daughter-in-law, Gloria Hardink; numerous nieces and nephews; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Dorothy’s name at the Friends of the Ark in Port Aransas, Texas, 361-332-6361, or Animal friends of Port Aransas, 361-749-4494.

Services will be private.

