Central Falls Police Department receives national accreditation

CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls Police Department has received National Accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. The agency learned of the award after a hearing at the CALEA Summer Conference in Providence on July 29.

As part of the accreditation process, the Central Falls Police Department had to comply with 161 CALEA Tier 1 standards. Assessors from CALEA visited the Central Falls Police Department in April of 2017, and examined all aspects of the department, including policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.

“The CALEA accreditation process was a total team effort and I am so very proud of this agency,” said Col. James Mendonca, chief of police for the department. “This award is a prodigious achievement in and of itself, yet coupled with the fact our agency had to contend with financial uncertainties and diminished staffing in the wake of Chapter 9 bankruptcy, the realization of being nationally accredited is that much more noteworthy. “Moreover, the entire accreditation process is a testimonial that we as an agency are willing to hold ourselves accountable to independent evaluation.”

Approximately 5 percent of municipal law enforcement agencies in the U.S. are nationally accredited, and the Central Falls Police Department is now one of nine municipal agencies nationally accredited in the state of Rhode Island.

“The Central Falls Police Department received praise from the CALEA Review Committee on the diversity of the agency, recruitment plan, and having zero biased based policing complaints over the past three years,” said Mendonca.

The accreditation award lasts four years, during which, the Central Falls Police Department will submit to annual web-based assessments to show continued compliance with the standards under which it was initially accredited. The purpose of CALEA is to improve the delivery of public safety services, primarily by maintaining a body of standards by practitioners in the field that cover a wide range of up-to-date safety initiatives.