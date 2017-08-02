Pawtucket woman guilty of child abuse

Shamika Ramos, a 31-year-old woman from Pawtucket, was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree child abuse by a jury after a four-day trial presided over by Superior Court Justice Sarah Taft-Carter.

During the trial, prosecutors proved that in April, 2014, Ramos, a foster parent at the time, caused physical injuries to a 2-year old boy who was in her care.

It became apparent that the injuries were inflicted rather than accidental when the child was brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. The child was displaying symptoms associated with a subgaleal hematoma, bleeding resulting from the child’s scalp being torn off his skull bone. It was discovered while he was at the hospital that the child also had injuries to his ears.

Christine Barron, director of the Child Safe Program at the Lawrence A. Aubin Child Protection Center at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, testified as an expert for the state. She testified that, in her opinion, the injuries were consistent with child abuse. She testified that the subgaleal hematoma was an acute injury and was inflicted upon the 2-year old within 12 or 24 hours from the time the child was evaluated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital on April 30, 2014.

Other witnesses testified as to the events that occurred within that time frame and that the 2-year old began displaying symptoms of the subgaleal hematoma while he was alone with Ramos.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Pawtucket Police Det. Susan Cormier led the investigation and Special Assistant Attorneys General Shannon Signore and Siobhan Bogosian prosecuted the case on behalf of the Office of Attorney General.