Providence man charged in Glocester breaking and entering incident

GLOCESTER – A Providence man was arraigned earlier today on charges stemming from a Glocester breaking and entering incident, in which the suspect was chased by the homeowners and captured in the area of Harmony Farms.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on August 2 when Glocester resident Christopher Harkness was outside his home, mowing his lawn and waiting for guests to arrive. When the guests arrived and entered the residence, they found 55-year-old William Phipps.

Phipps proceeded to run to the lower level of the home, pushed a screen out of window, and then jumped out of the home. When Harkness saw Phipps jump out of the window, he dismounted the lawn mower and began to pursue Phipps.

The foot chase lasted approximately 1/4 of a mile and ended when Phipps was captured in the area of Harmony Farms, near Saw Mill Road.

Police found Phipps was in possession of jewelry from the Harkness residence.

On August 3, Phipps was arraigned in 3rd District Court and charged with breaking and entering a dwelling when resident on premise, as well as larceny under $1,500.

A not guilty plea was entered and Phipps was held on $25,000 with security bail. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 30.

In a press release, the Glocester Police Department said Phipps has an extensive criminal history and may be a probation violator out of Virginia.