Woonsocket K9 tracks down alleged burglar

WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket police K9 Aspen helped to locate a man suspected of breaking into two Diamond Hill businesses.

Shawn Smith, 49, is facing two counts of breaking and entering after incidents at Empire Buffet and Crown Chicken.

Aspen and his partner, Patrolman Jason Berthelette, tracked Smith down in a wooded area according to police. The pair also reportedly found evidence linking Smith to both cases.

Several officers were involved in the investigation.