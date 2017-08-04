Police issue alert for missing CF woman

CENTRAL FALLS – Central Falls police say they're looking for the public's help in tracking down a local woman who went missing Friday evening.

Andrea Rosario, 74, was last seen walking on Hunt Street. She stands at five feet, two inches tall and was last seen wearing a plaid jacket, khaki pants, a beige bucket hat and glasses and carrying a brown leather purse. Police say she's also known to wear a short, brown wig.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Rosario. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 401-727-7411