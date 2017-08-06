Cumberland American absorbs mercy-rule loss in N.E. opener

Defeat to Goffstown, N.H. sends locals into Tuesday's 7 p.m. losers' bracket game

BRISTOL, Conn. -- An 11-run uprising in the bottom of the second inning dealt the Cumberland American Little League's Major Division all-star team an early knockout punch on Sunday night and helped Goffstown, N.H. cruise to a 13-0 victory in their New England opener of the Eastern Regionals at Breen Field.

The game was halted after 3 1/2 innings by the mercy rule, and the loss sent Cumberland American into Tuesday night's losers' bracket game against the loser of Monday's 1 p.m. winners' bracket game between South Portland, Maine and Fairfield (Conn.) American. Game time is 7 p.m.

Cumberland American nearly struck first in the top of the first inning off Goffstown southpaw pitcher Aiden O'Connell, as he walked the leadoff batter, Scotty Penney, and gave up a line single to left field to the next batter, Charlie Tarara. A grounder to second by Joey Cote moved both runners into scoring position, but O'Connell came back to strike out the next two batters and end the threat.

In the bottom of the inning, Goffstown quickly struck for two runs off Cumberland American ace pitcher Jack LaRose, as O'Connell led off with a double to center field and Ryan Cote, who went 3-for-3 with five runs batted in, followed with a two-run homer to left.

An inning later, Goffstown put the game out of reach with its big rally, as the New Hampshire team sent 17 batters to the plate and saw 10 of them collect hits.

Cumberland American tried to battle back in the top of the third by loading the bases with two outs. Tarara reached base on catcher's interference and Cote and LaRose followed with base hits, but O'Connell ended that inning by striking out the next batter.

While four pitchers took the mound for Cumberland American, O'Connell picked up the win by allowing three hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out six batters and walked one, and Cote pitched to the final two batters of the fourth inning and retired them both.