Lionel G. Trahan – North Smithfield

Lionel G. Trahan, 72, of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away on August 2, 2017, at the Landmark Medical Center.

He was the loving husband of Donna (DiScuillo) Trahan. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Charles & Jessie (Aubin) Trahan.

Lionel enjoyed watching movies, NASCAR racing, long drives in his car and spending time with his loving grandson.

Besides his wife, he is survived by daughters Jennifer Keith and her husband, Jay, and Julie Trahan; grandson Colin Trahan; his brother Roger Trahan and his wife, Susan, and his niece, Sandra Trahan, and nephew, Matthew Trahan.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 10, at 7 p.m., in the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield. Burial in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery, in Bellingham, Mass., will be private. Calling hours are prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m.

Visit www.brownfuneralhomes.com .