Frederick B. Andrew – Largo, Fla.

Frederick B. Andrew passed at his home on July 6, 2017, in Largo, Fla., with his family by his side. He was the husband of Carol, the father of Scott Andrew and Stephanie Schwartz (Alan), grandfather of Evan and Alexander Schwartz, and brother of David Andrew.

He lived in Cumberland for 29 years. He was a union plumber, past president and coordinator for his union.

Services will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Pawtucket, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

In leu of flowers, a memory donation can be made to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33776.