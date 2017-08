Rita M. Conway – Cumberland

Rita M. Conway, 95, of Cumberland, passed away on May 15, 2017 surrounded by family.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland.

Arrangements by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com