Louis T. “Teddy” Fracassa Sr. – North Providence

Loius T. “Teddy” Fracassa Sr., 81, died Monday, July 24, 2017, at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Anita L. (DiCenzo) Fracassa. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Louis and Amelia (DeNicola) Fracassa.

Louis was an accountant for the State of Rhode Island for many years before retiring. A graduate of Hope High School, he excelled on the track team. Following high school, he attended URI, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Bryant College, now Bryant University. He was a member of the Bryant University Alumni Association. He also served his country proudly in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea.

Besides his wife, he leaves two loving sons Louis T. Fracassa Jr. and David M. Fracassa, both of North Providence, a sister Ellena Fracassa of Johnston, a sister-in-law, Ann Marie DiCenzo, and many loving nieces and nephews whom he adored. He was the brother of the late Gloria Fracassa, Estelle DiBenedetto, and Rita Isabella and brother-in-law of the late Mario DiBenedetto.

His funeral service was held July 28, 2017, in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial, with military honors, was held in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cove Center, 610 Manton Ave., Providence, RI 02909.