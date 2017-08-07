Stephen A. Fanning – North Kingstown

Stephen A. Fanning, III, D.O., age 59, of North Kingstown, R.I., died on August 4, 2017. He was the loving and ever devoted husband, father and grandfather of Susan, Timothy, Daniel and Emily, Michael, Patrick, Katharine and Kailar Fanning.

He was predeceased by his parents, Stephen A. Fanning, Jr. and Margaret Eldredge Fanning and is survived by his siblings, Margaret E. Carney and Michaela, James and Robert Fanning.

Steve graduated from College of the Holy Cross and New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was a dedicated physician who served patients for more than 30 years at the Apple Valley Family Treatment Center, Greenville, R.I. He was a kind, loving healing man who will be missed greatly and remembered always.

Calling hours will be at FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, from 3 to 8 p.m., and a memorial service at the same location will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the North Kingstown Food Pantry. For information and condolences, visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com .