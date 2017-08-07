Doherty's closes its doors

PAWTUCKET – The sign on the door says Doherty's East Avenue Irish Pub is closed for renovations until October, but the restaurant isn't expected to open again.

The longtime craft beer destination has been in bankruptcy proceedings for some time, according to documents, and recently went from Chapter 11 bankrupty into Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

An attorney confirmed to WPRI that the Pawtucket restaurant won't be reopening. Gift certificates can be used at the restaurant's Warwick location.

A meeting of creditors is scheduled for Sept. 7, states a court filing obtained by The Breeze. According to the document, it does not appear that the company has the property available to pay creditors.

Patrons of Doherty's on East Avenue have long noticed a decline in the number of offerings at the restaurant and quality of service. Competition from new Pawtucket restaurants has been blamed for the restaurant's struggles.