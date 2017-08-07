Blackstone man arrested in narcotics bust

BLACKSTONE, Mass. - A Blackstone man is facing multiple drug charges this week following an investigation and search of his home by police.

Michael Pitler, 38, of Michelle Lane Blackstone has been charged with possession of cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute both substances.

According to police, the arrest is the result of a long-term investigation by police working with the regional Blackstone Valley Drug Task Force.

Police searched Pitler's home early in the morning on Monday, Aug. 7 and seized cash, along with 6.4 grams of cocaine and a quantity of a substance believed to be fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times more powerful than heroin. Fentanyl is the drug responsible for the nationwide opioid addiction epidemic that has been sweeping the country for several years.

"I am grateful for the hard work done by our Blackstone police officers and regional partners which resulted today in the removal of an alleged drug dealer from our community," Chief Atstupenas said. "The possible presence of fentanyl raises the level of urgency, as this substance is responsible for so much devastation."

Pitler was held by the Blackstone Police Department pending arraignment in Uxbridge District Court.