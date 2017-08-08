Birth ANNOUNCEMENTS

WOONSOCKET – Kelly-Anne Marie Patenaude and Steven Patrick Oldacre announce the birth of a daughter, Rileigh Ute-Mae Oldacre, on July 1 at Landmark Medical Center. Rileigh weighed 8 pounds, 2.6 ounces. She is the granddaughter of Stacy Craige and Richard Craige of Woonsocket, and Ute Dein of Woonsocket and Chris Oldacre of Seymore, Tenn. She is the little sister of Annalynn Marie and Roger William Corcoran and Jaxon Thomas Ricky Delaney.

WOONSOCKET – Wayne and Stephanie (Brown) Smith announce the birth of a daughter, Isabella Rose Smith, on July 27 at Landmark Medical Center. Isabella weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. She is the granddaughter of Anne Lunt of South Carolina, Walter Brown of Woonsocket, and Terry Capracotta of Rumford and Paul Smith of Pascoag.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Mark and Julia (Flynn) Labossiere announce the birth of a son, Thomas Ronald Labossiere, on July 7 at Landmark Medical Center. Thomas weighed 5 pounds, 9.5 ounces. He is the little brother of Marcus Labossiere.

WOONSOCKET – Andrew and Amber (Perreault) Lizotte announce the birth of a daughter, Addilyn Lizotte, on July 7 at Landmark Medical Center. Addilyn weighed 7 pounds. She is the granddaughter of Cindy and Richard Perreault of Woonsocket, and Robert and Debra Lizotte of Woonsocket. She is the little sister of Alaina Lizotte.