CumberlandFest

Family-friendly fun is the highlight at 27th annual festival

CUMBERLAND – While CumberlandFest’s highlights have evolved over the event’s almost three-decade run, what remains the same every year – and keeps the crowds coming back – is the family-friendly entertainment, its organizers say.

“I like seeing families together enjoying themselves at the event,” Joe Vela, chairman of the festival’s steering committee, told The Valley Breeze. “That’s the whole idea of this. … CumberlandFest has become a family tradition in the town for 27 years now.”

Featuring carnival rides, live music from local performers, fireworks, and much more, the 27th annual festival will run this Friday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 10 p.m. at Diamond Hill Park in Cumberland.

John Shevlin, the steering committee member in charge of the B Stage, said that his favorite part about CumberlandFest is “seeing the community come together for a weekend at an event that is enjoyable to attend and what ultimately helps the youth of Cumberland.”

After expenses have been paid, all profits from the event go toward youth sports programs, specifically: Cumberland Youth Hockey Association, Cumberland Youth Lacrosse Association, Cumberland Youth Baseball/Softball League, and Cumberland Youth Soccer Association.

One popular feature returning this year is the pay-one-price rides on Friday and Sunday.

On Friday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., visitors can pay $25 per wristband for access to carnival rides from 6 to 11 p.m. On Sunday, wristbands will be sold from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m., with access to rides from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Vela said that regular ride prices will apply on Saturday.

The games don’t stop there.

Two inflatable obstacle courses will be open until one hour before the fireworks start. Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday at 10 p.m. and Sunday at 9 p.m.

Visitors can compete at cornhole on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Vela said that organizers are also trying to set up ladder game and Kan Jam competitions.

Live music will be played all weekend on the main stage.

Friday night’s lineup includes Cumberland High School graduates Katie Erickson, from 6 to 6:30 p.m., and Matt McCarthy, from 8 to 8:50 p.m. Both Erickson and McCarthy are currently studying at Belmont University in Nashville. Accompanying Erickson is Cumberland’s Doug Dubosky, valedictorian of Mount Saint Charles Academy’s Class of 2016 who now attends Bowdoin College.

Also performing Friday night are the Variety Show Band from 6:40 to 7:40 p.m., and local classic rock and roll cover band Edge of Dreams from 9 to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, Columbia will perform from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by the Cumberland High School band from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., tribute band Chicago Total Access from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. and Pieces of Eight from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m.

Taking the stage Sunday is School of Rock Attleboro from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Brass Attack from 4 to 6 p.m. and oldies band The Reminisants from 6:15 to 8:45 p.m.

While CumberlandFest may be all fun and games, planning the event takes time and plenty of volunteers to keep it running.

“The youth group volunteers are vital to keeping this celebration going each year,” Vela said. “Without their generosity and that of our sponsors, the festival simply could not go on.”

The steering committee, consisting of 20 or so members, is already looking for help to organize next year’s festival. Planning begins the last Monday in January, Vela said.

“We need volunteers to step up,” said Vela, who has been involved with the all-volunteer organization since 2001 and has served as chairman since 2014. “This event takes a lot of planning.”

Also at this weekend’s festival, a secondary stage, the B Stage, will provide children’s entertainment on Saturday and Sunday, including magicians, Irish dancing and wrestling.

The 5K road race held in memory of Sal Corio, Tony Sousa and Kyle McLaughlin will start Saturday at 10 a.m.

Returning this year, the classic car show will take place Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trophies will be awarded.

For hungry festival-goers, food court vendors include Gotta Q BBQ, Mickey G’s, Citizens Wings, Ice Cream Machine, Nutmeg Concessions, Del’s Lemonade and Red’s Street Kitchen.

Tickets are $5. Admission is free for children ages 5 and younger, and for military personnel with valid identification. Parking is free.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.cumberlandfest.org .