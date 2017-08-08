The Looff: East Providence Arts Festival is Saturday at Crescent Park

EAST PROVIDENCE – The Looff: East Providence Arts Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the waterfront of Crescent Park in Riverside.

The Looff will feature more than 60 artists and artisans; everything from paintings to sculptures to handcrafted soaps will be available from local artists. There is a full schedule of entertainment featuring The Big Nazo Band, Trinity, The Legacy, Holly and the Sacred Flame, Mr. Whitt, School of Rock and more. The event will also feature food trucks including Haven Bros., Jeff’s Wood Fired Pizza, Binge BBQ, Friskie Fries, Borealis Coffee Roasters and others. This year EPAC is introducing a “Writer’s Row” showcasing the works of more than 20 local authors.

For more information and a list of The Looff Sponsors, visit www.eastprovidencearts.org .