MoWC screening French language films tonight

WOONSOCKET – The Museum of Work & Culture will host a Rhode Island International Film Festival event tonight, Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.

The MoWC will screen a collection of new and dynamic films by French-language filmmakers, including: “Mutants,” directed by Alexandre Dostie; “Emma,” directed by Martin Edralin; “Late Night Drama,” directed by Patrice Laliberté; “Two Dollars,” directed by Emmanuel Tenenbaum; “Cast Off,” directed by Sandrine Brodeur-Desrosiers; “Iris,” directed by Gabrielle Demers.

Viewers can vote for their favorites and help decide which films advance to the next round of judging. General admission is $10, or $15 for a ticket plus a drink and popcorn.

Tickets are available at ShopMoWC.com or on site before the screenings.