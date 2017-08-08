Ouellette – Claffey

LINCOLN – Amanda Ouellette and Daniel Claffey announce their engagement. She is the daughter of Richard and Sandra Ouellette of Lincoln. He is the son of James and Patricia Claffey of Reading, Mass.

The future bride graduated from Lincoln High School. She graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2012 and received her master’s degree in art history from Boston University in 2014. She is currently working on her master’s degree in education. She is a middle school social studies teacher in North Carolina.

The future groom graduated from high school in Groton, Mass. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2012 and UMass Boston in 2016. He is a school psychologist in North Carolina.

The couple are planning to wed in the summer of 2018.