R&B Heritage Festival set for Saturday

EAST PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Rhythm & Blues Preservation Society will host its 9th annual R&B Heritage Month Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., at the Cape Verdean Progressive Center, 329 Grosvenor Ave.

The event will feature Tish Adams, Willie Myette and Gino Rosati, Gary Johnson, Art Manchester and Joe Potenza.

The event, which supports the Instruments for Children Program and the East Providence Mohawks, will also include a cash bar, raffle, dance floor and cash kitchen.

Tickets are $10 at the door. For advance tickets, call 401-461-0012 or 906-361-3955.

For more information, visit www.bluespreservationsociety.org .