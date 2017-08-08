Reggae Fest at Bold Point Park Saturday

EAST PROVIDENCE – Waterfront Productions LLC/Rhode Island Waterfront Events’ 8th annual Waterfront Reggae Festival, featuring Freddie McGregor, Anthony B, Junior Kelly, Kabaka Pyramid, Taj Weekes & Adowa and Natural Element, will kick off the festival season at the new outdoor venue located at Bold Point Park on the East Providence waterfront on Saturday, Aug. 12, from noon to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $41 in advance and $51 the day of the show and are general admission. There are also exclusive $80 Rocksteady Passes still available in limited quantities that include all-day admission, access to a private lounge, cocktail service and a complimentary island cocktail or Red Stripe beer. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.riwaterfrontevents.com .