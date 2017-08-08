St. Joseph Veterans will host Blues, Brews and BBQ Sunday

WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Veterans Association, 99 Louise St., will be hosting a Blues, Brews and BBQ event on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 2 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature a blues performance by Soul Mob, an amateur barbecue rib cook-off and a barbecue lunch will be offered. The cost per person is $15.

Any team interested in entering the competition is encouraged to contact Commander Mike Heroux at 401-442-4744 or st.joseph.vets@gmail.com.