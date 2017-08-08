Stadium Theatre hosting ice cream social for potential volunteers

WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre is accepting applications for its volunteer program, which is open to anyone 16 or older who is friendly, dependable and good with people.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Stadium Theatre is invited to an ice cream social on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m., in the Marquee room at the theater. Learn about the new season, volunteer opportunities, and the future for the theater.

Volunteers are placed based on interest, skills, talents and abilities. Schedules and times vary depending on position. Training will be provided. All volunteers will be subject to a BCI check.

There are positions in the following areas: ushers, greeters, door person, will-call, box office, house manager, concessions, tech crew, office staff and fundraising.

Pub and bartender opportunities are available for those 21 and older. Training and certification are also provided.

There are also opportunities with theater companies associated with the theater in the following: costuming, choreographer, set construction, set design, set painting, musical director, producer, hair and makeup, and director.

For more information, contact Jennifer Medeiros, box office and guest services manager, at 401-762-4545, ext. 6 or email Jennifer@stadiumtheatre.com .