Douglas P. Gray – Cumberland

Douglas P. Gray, 57, of Cumberland, passed away Thursday morning August 10, 2017, at the Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the husband of Gail (Murphy) Gray and they had been married for the past 30 years.

Born in Boston, Mass., he was the son of the late Charles E. and Adeline (Hattub) Gray. He resided in Cumberland for the past 31 years, previously residing in Dedham, Mass.

Mr. Gray was employed as a bartender at the Harmony Cafe in Manville and a laborer for the Brian Couture Concrete for 7 years. He was previously employed as a Delivery Driver for UPS.

Dougie was a member of the Cumberland AC and the Enrico Caruso Club. He enjoyed gardening, camping, but most of all loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.

Besides his wife he leaves his daughter, Ashley Laferriere and her husband, Neal, of Manville; his sister, Charlene Roscia and her husband, Anthony, of Stoughton, Mass.; his granddaughter, Brielle, and his step-grandaughter, Emma-Rose; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Michael McCarthy.

A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, Aug. 13 with Visiting Hours from 4 to 7 p.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 146 Clifford St, Ste 1, Providence, RI 02903, in honor of Doug's care-giving to his wife Gail's illness.

Online Memorial: jjduffyfuneralhome.com