M. Ruth Flaxington – Lincoln

M. Ruth (Anyon) Flaxington, 88, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Frank E. Flaxington.

Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Evan H. and Sarah A. (Burke) Anyon, she had lived in Lincoln for the past 69 years.

Mrs. Flaxington was an office worker at the former Coats & Clark, Pawtucket before retiring.

She is survived by her three sons, James L. Flaxington; Richard F. Flaxington and his wife, Laurie; and Robert S. Flaxington and his wife, Cindy, all of Lincoln; her daughter-in-law, Carol Flaxington of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Joshua, Danielle, Taylor, Kennedy and Madison; two great-granddaughters, Cali and Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Glenn A. Flaxington and the sister of the late Bernice J. Ranello.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, August 16 at 8:45 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude’s Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Tuesday 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth’s memory to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Boulevard, East Providence, RI 02914 or Candleberry Chapel, 381 South Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703 would be appreciated.

