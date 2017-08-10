Scituate man arrested for possession of child pornography

SCITUATE – A Scituate man was arrested for possession of child pornography Thursday, his second offense, following an investigation conducted by the Rhode Island State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Robert Dunning, 60, of 22 Main St., Scituate, was charged with possession of child pornography, possession of marijuana up to five kilograms, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

According to a release provided by the Rhode Island State Police, ICAC initiated an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an individual uploading files of child pornography using an email account. ICAC determined that the internet connection at Dunning's dwelling was used to facilitate the transfer of that child pornography.

On Aug. 10, ICAC Task Force members executed a search warrant at the home and identified Dunning as the subject of their investigation. The task force found Dunning in possession of additional files of child pornography and several pieces of media were seized for further examination. During the search, detectives also found more than a kilogram of marijuana in the home.

Dunning was arraigned at Third Division District Court before Judge Robert Pirraglia and was held without bail. He is on probation for a previous charge of possession of child pornography, which stemmed from a 2013 ICAC Task Force investigation.

Dunning’s next bail hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.