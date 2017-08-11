Catherine T. Kirk – Lincoln

Catherine T. Kirk, 87, of Old River Road, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Philip Hulitar Center, Providence.

Born in Cumberland she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Goodreau) Kirk.

Catherine was the Office Manager for the McGarrahan Roofing Co., Pawtucket, for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed winters in Bradenton, Florida, and her summers in Belmont, New Hampshire, for many years

Miss Kirk is survived by her life partner, Edward Nawrocki, of Cumberland, she was also the sister of the late Mary Quinn. She also leaves several nieces and dear friends.

A celebration of her life to which relatives and friends are kindly invited will be held Saturday, August 19, 2017, at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road. Cumberland. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland.

