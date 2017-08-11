Nancy A. Kenyon – Smithfield

Nancy A. Kenyon, 90 of Greenville, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017, at Brookdale Manor in Smithfield. She was the wife of the late George G. Kenyon.

Mrs. Kenyon had taught at McCabe Elementary School in Smithfield as well as Moses Brown School and The Wheeler School. She was a graduate of North Providence High School and the University of Rhode Island.

She was born in North Providence and was a daughter of the late Paul and Ruth (Arnold) Burhoe. She had lived in Smithfield for the past 54 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Bourgeois, and her husband, Albert, of Smithfield; her son, Peter A. Kenyon, and his wife, Sandra, of Texas. She was the grandmother of eight: Ryan, Caroline, Danny, Kayla, Megan, Caitlin, and Jesse and the late Christopher and great-grandmother of six. She is also survived by her siblings: Rev. Alden Burhoe of Somerset, Mass., and Paula Crook of Charlestown. She was the sister of the late Douglas Burhoe.

Her funeral service will be held Friday, August 11 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Route 44 at Rt 116 in Greenville. Burial will follow in Acote’s Hill Cemetery, Chepachet.

In lieu of flowers don in her memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For messages of condolence, please see andersonwinfield.net .