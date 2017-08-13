Diane L. Zadorozny - Manville

Diane L. Zadorozny, 60, of Manville, died Saturday morning, Aug. 12, at Woonsocket Health Center.

Born in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Hartman) Zadorozny. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Class of 1975, and remained a lifelong resident of Manville.

Diane was employed in the advertising department at Ann & Hope in Cumberland for many years.

She was a communicant of St James Parish and volunteered her time at Landmark Medical Center for several years. Diane also enjoyed reading and working on a variety of crafts. Along with her family she traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada.

Diane will be remembered as a quiet person who loved her family.

She is survived by her sisters Mary Ann and Carol Zadorozny, both of Manville, and her extended family.

Her funeral will be Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, Division St., Manville. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm. Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com .