PawSox bow to Columbus in third straight sellout at McCoy

PAWTUCKET – In front of a third consecutive sellout crowd, the Pawtucket Red Sox fell to the Columbus Clippers, 5-2, in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at McCoy Stadium.

The PawSox (59-61) opened up a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but Columbus (63-58) scored a run in the sixth, two in the eighth and two more insurance runs in the ninth to split the four-game set. Following sellout crowds of 10,059 (Friday) and 11,515 (Saturday), the PawSox welcomed 10,065 more fans through the gates, the 10th sellout of the season. The three-day attendance total of 31,639 marks the largest August weekend attendance total at McCoy Stadium in seven years, since Aug. 13-15 of 2010, when a total of 32,378 fans attended those three games at McCoy.

PawSox starter Jalen Beeks dazzled again in six innings of one-run ball in which he only gave up two hits and notched six more strikeouts. Between the first and sixth innings, the 24-year-old lefty retired 14 consecutive Columbus batters. Relievers Chandler Shepherd (L, 0-5) and Noe Ramirez each allowed two runs.

Clippers veteran starter Chris Narveson yielded two runs in his five innings, while four relievers, including Louis Head (W, 3-0) and Shawn Armstrong (S, 10), combined to quiet the PawSox.

The bottom third of Pawtucket’s order — shortstop Deven Marrero (2-for-4, R), second baseman Mike Miller (2-for-4) and catcher Jake Romanski (2-for-3, RBI, BB) — produced six of the offense’s nine hits.

PawSox right fielder Steve Selsky led off the bottom of the second inning by drilling a solo home run through the gusting wind to left field. Three batters later, Romanski supplied an RBI single to center to double the lead to 2-0.

In the sixth, Columbus cut the gap in half, 2-1, on an RBI groundout from No. 3 hitter Tyler Naquin.

Then in the eighth inning, the Clippers struck for a pair of two-out runs to surge ahead, 3-2, thanks to RBI singles from shortstop Michael Martinez and Naquin. Columbus added insurance in the ninth on an RBI single from center fielder Jordan Smith and a sacrifice fly from third baseman Yandy Diaz.

Following an off day Monday, the PawSox open up a seven-game road trip, beginning with Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Louisville Bats at 5:30 p.m. PawSox right-handers Justin Haley (2-0, 2.92) and Marcus Walden (10-4, 3.26) are scheduled to oppose Bats righties Tyler Mahle (2-3, 2.66) and Rookie Davis (1-2, 5.83). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 5:00 p.m.

The PawSox return home for the final home stand of the season Aug. 21-27.