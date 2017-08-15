Celebrate Colombian culture at the Senior Center

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will celebrate Colombian culture on Friday, Aug. 25, at 12:30 p.m.

Gabriel Martinez of the Colombian-American Cultural Society of Rhode Island will present a program on the Colombian culture, history and traditions. Traditional dances will be performed. Time for questions and answers will follow the presentation, as well as a sampling of Colombian food.

Seniors 55 and older are welcome. For more information, call the center at 401-728-7582.