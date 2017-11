Davies hosting Freshmen Welcome on Aug. 23

LINCOLN – William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School will host its annual Freshmen Welcome on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the school, 50 Jenckes Hill Road. The event will begin with a complimentary outdoor picnic at 5:30 p.m. Parent information sessions and student activities will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

To RSVP, call 401-728-1500 or visit www.daviestech.org .