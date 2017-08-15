Junior Division all-stars enjoy another trip to RBI World Series

Back in Cincinnati, Pawtucket finally breaks through for tournament-opening victory over Detroit PAL

PAWTUCKET – For the third year in a row, and the second consecutive summer in Cincinnati, the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s Junior Division RBI all-star baseball team competed in the RBI World Series July 31 to Aug. 7.

Matt Bergeron, who heads up the RBI program in Pawtucket and is one of the team’s coaches, said that the team has now gone to the World Series in four of the last five years. His assistant coaches this year were Joey Wilson and Dave Roy.

“It’s a great experience every year, but a different one every year,” Bergeron said. “The makeup of the team and kids is always different. But it is a unique trip for us.”

And for the first time in five years, the Pawtucket team did something it hadn’t been able to do – win a game. This year, since Pawtucket had not won in the past, the players really wanted to win and put the city on the map.

“These young men came with the desire to represent Pawtucket in a good light,” Bergeron said. “It was an experience of a lifetime, but they viewed it as a business trip. They wanted to put Pawtucket on the map, and that’s what drove them this year.”

Pawtucket hosted the regional tournament for the final time this year and again sent another team to the World Series. Once in Cincinnati, players participated in an array of events. All teams went to a Cincinnati Reds game, where a player from each team was honored. There was also an opening banquet, where former Reds slugger Dave Parker spoke.

The players from each all-star team took part in a round-table discussion featuring four people who work in baseball, including a former player, a scout, the RBI director, and a former MLB general manager. Bergeron said that the players had a question-and-answer session with these featured guests to see what being part of baseball, not just playing it, was all about.

It did rain on the players’ parade, though, as rain washed out their workout day and community service event. But teams were able to play their pool-play games, and Pawtucket won its first by defeating the Detroit PAL RBI team, 7-6.

Bergeron said that he recognized Detroit’s head coach during the manager’s meeting at home plate before the game. Mark Brown, who is now the Detroit RBI manager, was a player on the team that beat Pawtucket in 2006 when the World Series was held in Anaheim, Calif.

The Pawtucket team went 1-2 in pool play, with a 4-3 loss to Bradenton on Aug. 1, and the following day, a 10-1 defeat to the Dominican Republic. Pawtucket played Bradenton in the Reds’ stadium, the Great American Ball Park. Josh Ferreira was the starting pitcher in that game, and he pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on nine hits and one walk.

Unfortunately for Pawtucket, Bradenton scored four times in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal the victory, but Scott Brunelle singled, doubled, and drove in three runs for Pawtucket, while Giovanni Canales singled, doubled, tripled, and scored twice.

Bergeron highlighted the play of Canales, who has been on this team and participated in the World Series for the last three years, and Bergeron added that every player on the roster got to play in the MLB stadium.

After pool play, Pawtucket suffered a 6-0 loss in the quarterfinals to the Philadelphia Phillies’ RBI team, which eventually won the World Series. Former Little League World Series phenom Mo’ne Davis was on the Phillies’ roster. Bergeron said his team did not face her, as she had pitched the day before, but they still encountered a tough pitcher, who held Pawtucket to two hits.

During the tournament, the players were able to trade hats and shirts with other teams and form friendships. Bergeron said the program’s motto is that “they are trying to create Major League citizens.”

Major League Baseball paid for the whole experience, including the travel expenses, and Bergeron went on to thank MLB, as well as the Pawtucket Red Sox and the City of Pawtucket, for making the trip possible. He also appreciated the time and effort his coaches, players, and their parents put in all season to be able to have “an experience of a lifetime.”