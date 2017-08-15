Library hosting sensory friendly movie

PAWTUCKET – Families of children with autistic spectrum disorder and other special needs are invited to view a free movie at the Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., on Monday, Aug. 28.

The library will be showing “Sing,” which is rated PG and runs approximately 1 hour 48 minutes. To make the audience comfortable, the library will be dimming the lights and turning the sound down. Children are also welcome to dance, sing, shout, walk and get up during the movie. Children of all abilities are welcome.

A parent or caregiver must accompany their child. No registration required. For a visual social story, email mcotto@pawtucketlibrary.org .