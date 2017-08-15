OSCIL hosts Lunch and Learn Workshop

WARWICK – The Ocean State Center for Independent Living is hosting a Lunch and Learn Workshop on Thursday, Aug. 31, from noon to 2 p.m. at OSCIL’s Pawtucket office, 175 Main St.

In honor of the 27th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rhode Island Governor’s Commission on Disabilities is offering a series of trainings titled “The ADA: 27 Years Later.” This is a follow-up to the “ADA: Know Your Rights” training that was offered two years ago. In addition to an overview of the five titles of the ADA, some of the changes and clarifications to the ADA over the last five years will also be discussed.

The goal of this workshop is to provide an opportunity for the community to learn about the ADA, and to understand the protections afforded for individuals with disabilities under federal law. The presenter will be Alyssa Gleason of the Rhode Island Governor’s Commission on Disabilities.

Advance registration is required. Call 401-738-1013. Seating is limited. Lunch will be served. A sign language interpreter and CART have been secured for this event.