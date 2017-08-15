School Department meet and greet Monday

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Department will host a meet and greet event next Monday, Aug. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Potter Burns Elementary School, 973 Newport Ave.

The reception will honor all companies, organizations and individuals supporting the schools throughout the year. Tours of the newly renovated school are planned.

RSVP by the end of the day today, Wednesday, Aug. 16, to Donna Barba at 401-729-6332 or barbad@psdri.net.