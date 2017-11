Atwater-Donnelly at Moosup Valley Church Aug. 26

FOSTER – The Atwater-Donnelly Duo will play on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Moosup Valley Church, 81 Moosup Valley Road.

The concert will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., and there is a suggested donation of $15.

For more information, call 401-397-8878 or visit https://moosupvalleychurch.wordpress.com .