Divas of Drag at the Stadium Aug. 24

WOONSOCKET – A Stadium Theatre Marquee Room will host the Divas of Drag, Haley Star and LaDiva Jonz, on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

The show features adult content. Admission is $26. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com .