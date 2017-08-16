Ed Asner stars in ‘A Man and His Prostate’ at the Stadium

WOONSOCKET – The show’s title certainly gets one’s attention: “A Man and His Prostate.”

Ed Asner, playing the man in the one-man show, calls it “the male response to ‘The Vagina Monologues.’ ” Asner is perhaps best known for playing Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” but he’s got some very impressive TV and film credits. He’s been nominated for an Emmy 20 times, winning seven.

“A Man and His Prostate,” written by Emmy Award winner Ed Weinberger, recounts Weinberger’s “experiences with a prostate attack,” says Asner. The show is part entertainment, part public service announcement. “Every 16 minutes, there’s a death due to prostate cancer. (The show) gets those points out there with laughs.”

Weinberger’s experience was a scare. The final diagnosis was prostatitis, says Asner. “But he was taken through the whole process in case he had (prostate cancer).”

Asner calls Weinberger a “brilliant loose cannon.” Asner’s not entirely sure how he came to be cast in the show by Weinberger. “I have no idea what goes on in the mind of that crazy man.”

But he’s enjoying their relationship, calling it a “happy wedding.” The two have completed another project together, a book titled “The Grouchy Historian” which will be published in October.

“It’s about the foibles and flourishes of the framers of the Constitution,” he said.

Asner’s been associated with “A Man and His Prostate” from the start, when the show debuted in 2015 at the Falcon Theatre in Burbank, Calif. These days, he performs the show four or five times a month. The Stadium performance is part of a four-show East Coast “batch.” While Asner enjoys performing, he’s not thrilled about the traveling that’s involved.

“Who can crow about traveling in this day and age?” says Asner.

This will be Asner’s second visit to Rhode Island this year. In the spring, he filmed “The Santa Files” with local director Tommy DeNucci.

“I remember being taken with Rhode Island. I treasure the wonderfulness of the sights I witnessed,” he said. “A gentility and sweetness surrounded me.”

Among other projects, Asner has started work on his autobiography, and looks back at his 60-plus-year career. He sees “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” as his professional turning point.

“That started the avalanche,” he said. “After that, I had a long string of success.” He laughs a little. “I tend to screw it up from time to time.”

The Stadium Theatre presents Ed Asner in “A Man and His Prostate” this Saturday, Aug. 19. For tickets, call 401-762-4545 or visit www.stadiumtheatre.com . For more information on the show, visit www.amanandhisprostate.com .