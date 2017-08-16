FILM UNFILTERED - No ‘jump scare’ surprises in ‘Annabelle: Creation’

* ‘Annabelle: Creation’

I can’t quite decide if horror films have lost their luster or the appetite for them has faded. I suppose the interest still exists, but the genre has broken into so many sub categories that it’s quite dependent on what your flavor is.

With films like “The Purge,” “Saw,” “Get Out” and “The Conjuring” all offering a different type of scare, they appeal to different viewers. Of course, the horror film has evolved greatly from classics like George Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” to “The Omen” films or “The Exorcist” or even “The Shining.”

This week’s release “Annabelle: Creation” is a prequel to “The Conjuring” films, and it does conjure up some scares, but nothing too remarkable.

In “Annabelle: Creation,” the still-grieving parents of the last film, Sam (Anthony LaPaglia) and Esther (Miranda Otto), take in some girls from a shuttered orphanage and the nun watching over them. It’s only a matter of time before strange things begin to occur, and they realize they are being stalked and terrorized by the creepy doll Annabelle. The “jump scares” and reveals are all so easily foreshadowed that there’s really not too many surprises. The young actors are doing the best they can acting terrified against a fake doll, and the adults are all quite laughable.

The storyline and set-up are quite predictable, and the outcome is nothing revelatory. It just isn’t as original as the first film “Annabelle,” and it also doesn’t offer the same level of fear or dread as “The Conjuring” films. But the other drawback with a film like this is that it’s really just beating a dead horse. This concept was done in 1988’s “Child’s Play,” where a murderer transferred his essence into a boy’s “buddy doll” named Chucky. “Child’s Play” back then was a solid concept, and its sequel wasn’t that much better than the original – and then they milked four more films out of it, with each one getting worse in quality.

To this very day, I still find the creepy clown doll from “Poltergeist” far more terrifying. That sequence in a truly terrifying film, with an unrelenting clown doll chasing young Robbie around his room, starts simply with him looking under his bed and realizing the doll isn’t there. That is the true essence of horror; it doesn’t have to be grotesque or gruesome (though sometimes that does work). What works best is that dread, that unsure feeling you get when you don’t know what’s going to happen next. John Carpenter’s “The Thing” was another compelling horror film that kept you on edge because most of the fear came from never knowing who was human and who was the alien. Today’s modern horror film makers, like “Annabelle: Creation” director David F. Sandberg, seem to have lost touch with what terrifies.

While the Annabelle doll is creepy looking, it isn’t that scary. I had to stop myself once or twice while watching it from segueing into “Mystery Science Theater” territory because I found myself making bad puns and lame jokes in my head.

It’s just a weak film, with a transparent plot and mediocre expectations. I reminded myself that the second season of “Stranger Things” will be returning to Netflix in October, and that will likely be far better than this.

Rated R