Last chance to see World’s Fair exhibit at Hearthside

LINCOLN – Those who missed the tribute to the 1904 World’s Fair at Lincoln’s Hearthside House Museum a few weeks ago will have a second chance to see the special exhibit on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The public is invited to take a tour of the house at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about the history of Hearthside and its connection to the Greatest International Exposition held in St. Louis. Featured throughout the house are informational displays and artifacts from the World’s Fair. Also featured in the exhibit is a working model of the first Ferris wheel that became the symbol for that fair, 1904 fashions, foods made popular at the fair, stereoscope cards and slide show of images taken at the fair.

Learn about the numerous medals awarded to Rhode Island institutions, placing the state in a most prominent role in the world at that time. Interpreters in period costume will guide the tour, which concludes at 7:45 p.m. A $10 general admission is charged, with a discount of $5 for ages 10-17. Children 9 and younger are admitted free.

For directions and more information, call 401-726-0597 or visit www.hearthsidehouse.org .