MY LIFE - And so it begins

Just as birds inexplicably know to fly south every fall and bears know to fatten up in preparation for hibernation, so, too, do I feel the need to prepare for the harsh realities of an approaching winter. Right or wrong, I chalk it all up to the pull of genetic memory.

For many generations, from the early to mid-1600s to 1923 when my father’s family immigrated to this country, my French Canadian ancestors struggled against untold odds, living on farms, largely dependent on what they could raise, grow, and preserve for winter.

It therefore seems only reasonable to think that 300 years of collectively living under such conditions had to have left its mark genetically. All I know is that reasonable or not, the pull is there within me and I feel it every year as summer winds down into fall.

I hadn’t set my sights too high this year, what with being hobbled and all, but then my friend Donna asked if I could use some peaches since the tree in her yard had produced a bumper crop. Sure, I replied without even thinking twice.

I fully realized that there were parts of jam-making that I could not safely do in a wheelchair, so I asked my friend Brenda if she would like to learn to make jam. She likes to cook and loves learning new things, so we got together and made two batches of peach jam. Then she and her husband went blueberry picking and we made several batches of blueberry jam. She was so taken with the whole process, she purchased canning equipment of her own. Full of confidence in her newfound skill, she went on to make pineapple jam on her own while I branched out in a different direction.

I have so far harvested basil twice and preserved it layered with salt and olive oil. You have to keep basil picked or it will bolt and go to seed, so although I can’t really use that much preserved basil, I have been doling it out to people I know will appreciate it. Next week my sister Bev and I will get together as we do every year at this time and make basil pesto to store in the freezer.

Last weekend I bought several pounds of fresh green beans, dill, and vinegar and made Dilly Beans, which need to be refrigerated since I opted not to can them. I also experimented with fixing carrots the same way and they were delicious. So this weekend I will “dill” a few more jars of each once I clear out enough space in the fridge to store them.

I still want more peach jam, but according to my daughter Kathy, peaches from the orchard up by her, where we always buy a bushel to split, won’t be ready for another week or two. That should be long enough for me to get back on my feet and fit for independent jam making again.

Tomatoes, which I also buy from a farm near Kathy in New Hampshire, shouldn’t be very far behind. I actually ran out of canned tomatoes this year, but Kathy, who had canned way too many, gave me a half dozen jars to see me through. I will need to increase production a bit this year.

I totally missed out on strawberries this year, but Kathy, my grandson Matt, and I (limping along with a walker) went berry picking, so now I at least have 18 pint bags of blueberries stashed in the freezer to see me through and I am feeling more secure.

There is nothing like blueberry muffins fresh from the oven and homemade soup made with home canned tomatoes to get one through the winter doldrums. I can’t even imagine trying to survive without it.

Rhea Bouchard Powers is a writer from Cumberland.