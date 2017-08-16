Observing the solar eclipse in Rhode Island

SCITUATE – The total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, will be seen in Rhode Island as only a partial eclipse. About 70 percent of the sun will be seen as covered in this region. Because of this, it is important not to look at the sun directly; some form of eye protection must be used.

The easiest, and least expensive way is by using eclipse glasses, available at many places in Rhode Island. Unfortunately, some glasses have been sold that are not approved. The best way to discern the two: Put them on. If you see anything at all, they are not the proper ones, and throw them away.

One of the best ways to observe the eclipse in Rhode Island is at one of the approved places that will be safely observing:

• Seagrave Memorial Observatory, Peeptoad Road, North Scituate

• The Brown University green, behind Faunce House

• Roger Williams Park, Museum of Natural History

• East Providence library, Grove Street

• Pawtucket public library, Summer Street

All of these sites will have proper eclipse glasses, safe ways to observe, and all will be following the progression of the total solar eclipse by simulcast. All times will be from approximately 1 to 4 p.m., with the largest amount blocked about 2:28 p.m.