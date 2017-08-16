THE RECIPE BOX - Peach season is here

SMITHFIELD – “We grow a lot of peaches and apples here,” said John Steere, who is the fourth generation to run his family’s Steere Farm.

The fields, now about 100 acres, showcase fruit-laden trees – some older trees dating back to the 1930s when his grandfather Arthur Steere began the family farm.

Back then, Steere Farm likely began as a dairy farm, but farmers must adapt to survive and make a living. John’s grandfather, Jim Steere, and his own father, Henry, diversified and planted the trees in their orchards.

The systems of planting, however, have changed. In the early days you’d need a 40-by-40-foot space per tree, and they grew large but only bearing plentiful fruit after 10 years. Compare that to today when after only a couple of years some newly planted dwarf varieties bear fruit so much sooner, due to new methods of growing. “They bear fruit, and it’s just as good, but in only one to two years,” John said.

A small farm stand with the banner Steere Orchard sits atop 150 Austin Ave. This higher hilly spot is a blessing for the farm’s apples. If hit with an early frost, they seem to fare better due to the location. But this season has been great for both the apples and peaches, shared John.

Planted propped on wires and posts, the big branches on the fruit trees get pruned back to promote growth, (more fruit production) John said. Today, a space of 3-by-12-feet is sufficient with these new varieties. This work takes place during the springtime, well before any fruit is visible.

The downside may be that there are a lot more trees in an orchard and success is all dependent upon Mother Nature, the temperature, rain, wind, sun, insects and diseases that can ruin a crop.

The farm’s building has been there since the early 1930s – and a giant cold storage room behind the store allows the father-son team to store and sell apples well beyond the growing season.

There are many challenges in farming today. “It’s tough to make a living. You work very hard. But I’m passionate, I grew up here and it’s still standing,” John shared.

In season, an 80-hour work week is common, but the reward shows as John smiles from ear to ear when he talks of his love of the farm and simply being outdoors. He loves to fish and surf in the off-season.

Something called him back here (from Florida where he went to college) to work with his dad on the family farm. “I don’t think I could work in an office,” John said. “It’s good to be outside.” And he still gets to travel for a couple of months when the season ends here.

Though they do hire seasonal help in the fall, it’s the team of two (father and son) who work the farm year round. Back in the day when Jim’s mother – John’s grandmother – Frieda was living, she loved being at the orchard, visiting and waiting on the customers. “I remember my grandmother making this (Peach Delight) recipe, when I was a boy. I remember it was really good,” John said.

Today there’s a lot more traffic and people on Austin Avenue, but it’s a way of life and all that the Steere men know. One way to stay viable these days is by offering a little more to the customers. “Agri-tourism” is the term John used to describe free weekend hayrides from September through October.

“We have nice Amish-built wagons that we pull with an antique tractor. They have comfortable seats,” he said, and the hayrides are free.

People get off the wagon with such smiles on their faces. They ride to a pick-your-own orchard, which adds to the event, and the ride is always free.

On Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 8-9, they’ll host their annual Apple Fest celebration at Steere Farm. The event features baked goods, live music, a food truck, cider-making, some vendors and hayrides. “It gets people out here,” Jim said.

In the meantime, visit Steere Farm for some fresh grown, local peaches during weekends in August, while they last. During apple picking season, throughout the months of September and October, the orchard is open daily.

And yes, John does eat an apple a day!