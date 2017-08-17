Attorney General pens letter addressing events in Charlottesville

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin penned a letter to his constituents on Thursday addressing last weekend's events in Charlottesville. The contents of the letter can be found below:

Greetings,

On Monday, we celebrated Victory Day here in Rhode Island to honor the United States victory over the Japanese Empire in World War II. My father, like so many others, fought in World War II, and I am extremely proud of the sacrifices he made for his country and for the principles of freedom far from home.

I know there are those who think we should no longer celebrate Victory Day, as Japan has long turned from being our enemy to being one of our closest allies. But to do so would be to forget that so many Americans died on our own soil at Pearl Harbor, who died as POWs in the Bataan Peninsula, and who died as heroes across the Pacific Rim.

Celebrating Victory Day is in no way a representation of today's relationship with Japan, but a proper remembrance of history. It is more than a recognition of an American victory; it is a recognition of the moral principles that guide our country and the defeat of those acts humanity abhors. And, to fail to recognize this history puts the world at risk of repeating it.

It has been 72 years since we prevailed against Nazism and Fascism. Yet, we are still confronted with painful and shocking reminders that we have more work to do to end the hatred and bigotry that fueled the fascists.

This past weekend, we watched as neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the KKK descended on Charlottesville to perpetuate hate and violence. Tragically, a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of protestors and murdered a young woman.

Like many, I was shocked and outraged to see this happening in America. Generations of Americans have worked to create a more tolerant and just country. A nation founded with the original sin of slavery ultimately led to emancipation, reconstruction, the toppling of Jim Crow, and the advancement civil rights. It was a long and slow march and more work remains.

The images from Charlottesville that flashed across the TV screen seemed out of place here in America - a country that fought against Nazism in World War II, a country that fought against hate and racism in our own communities during the civil rights movement, and a country that is based on the principles of equal rights for all, regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity.

We owe an obligation to those civil rights leaders who broke down barriers and those soldiers that bravely fought the Nazis to continue to stand up to bigotry and injustice. As Hitler rose to power, so many watched but did nothing until millions were slaughtered.

We are a nation that fiercely protects our freedoms, chief among them the freedom of speech. Hate speech has no place in our nation, and we cannot let freedom of speech be co-opted by individuals and groups who are driven by hate and racism, who want to terminate populations based on religion, and who want to keep whole communities in chains. Their views are repugnant and contrary to our ideals.

Those who hide behind the First Amendment so they can incite riots and cause harm to their fellow Americans should be condemned. It is no more free speech than yelling fire in a movie theater when there is none.

We as individuals, as a community, and as a nation must be better than that. Our parents and grandparents fought too hard against Nazism and Fascism on foreign soil in World War II for us to allow it to take root and flourish here at home.

What can we do as individuals and as a nation to make it clear that we will not tolerate hate and racism? Let our voices be heard - speak out against racism and hate, support groups who advocate for peace and justice, and let others know there is no room in America for such bigotry and racism. These may seem like small gestures, but collectively they can be far more powerful than those who choose hate. Just like in World War II, we can win this battle, hopefully by peaceful means.

May God bless you and may God bless our great nation.

Peter F. Kilmartin