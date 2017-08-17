Pawtucket man indicted on heroin trafficking, gun charges

PROVIDENCE – A federal grand jury in Providence returned a 15-count indictment charging Leoner Leonardo, 21, of Pawtucket, with conspiracy, trafficking heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Pawtucket Police Department launched an investigation into Leonardo’s alleged drug trafficking activities as a result of citizen complaints of drug trafficking in Leonardo's neighborhood.

It is alleged that on at least 10 occasions between June 2 and July 7, during an investigation into Leonardo’s activities, an undercover law enforcement officer made purchases of between 6.5 and .67 grams of heroin from Leonardo.

On July 11, Pawtucket police along with task force officers from the DEA and ATF executed an authorized search of Leonardo’s home and seized nearly 19 grams of heroin, various items used in the packaging and distribution of heroin, $113 in cash, and a loaded .25 caliber hand gun with the safety lever off and the hammer cocked back ready to use. The serial number on the firearm had been obliterated.

According to court records, Leonardo has two previous convictions in Rhode Island state court for drug offenses.