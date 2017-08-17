WWII veteran from North Smithfield finally gets bronze star

CRANSTON – More than 70 years after serving the country, James Coppola was presented with the Bronze Star and other medals he earned during World War II this week.

U.S. Senator Jack Reed hosted a medal presentation ceremony for Coppola at his office in Cranston on Wednesday, Aug. 16, which was attended by his daughter Sidra Nikolyszyn, grandson Jonathan Nikolyszyn, and other well-wishers.

Coppola, who will be married 70 years in September to his wife, Doreen, lives in North Smithfield, served in the U.S. Army during World War II and saw significant combat action.

“It is my honor to celebrate the courageous service and sacrifice rendered by Mr. Coppola and offer a small token of our enduring gratitude. Mr. Coppola’s service was in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Army and reflects great credit upon himself, his family, and our nation,” said Reed, the Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “Mr. Coppola earned the Bronze Star for his heroic actions on the battlefield. World War II veterans like Mr. Coppola continue to inspire us and we will never forget their great contributions to defending our freedom.”

In addition to the Bronze Star, Reed will present Coppola with other military awards, including: the Good Conduct Medal; Meritorious Unit Commendation; European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal With 2 Bronze Service Stars; World War II Victory Medal; Army of Occupation Medal with Germany Clasp; Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award; Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII; and Marksman Badge With Rifle Bar.