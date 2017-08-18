Smithfield H.S field and track need work

Has anyone seen the track at Smithfield High School lately?

Now this is the same track that had to be closed over a year ago for being to dangerous for runners and walkers due to cracks and other deficiencies. The town agreed to put a "bandaid" fix on it last summer in the amount close to $100,000. Fast forward to today the track has clumps of grass growing through it, and pieces of it breaking apart, and other areas starting to come up and buckle.

I was on the track today (8/7/17) and noticed they attempted to fill in areas that came up, with the rubber substance as if they were filling in a pot hole. In the process discoloring parts of the track. The grass clumps appeared to be sprayed with Round Up as if it's not going happen again. This is unacceptable.

I hope the town is demanding their money back. For a town that prides itself on youth sports, our high school athletic complex is an embarrassment and an eyesore. At this rate, the track will become unsafe again and the field conditions have never been ideal. Surrounding communities such as Cumberland, Lincoln, North Smithfield and Johnston to name a few, have outstanding complexes. What are we doing wrong? Look at the fields at Deerfield Park and then look at the high school field. Why the huge disparity in field conditions? The high school field grass interior is reseeded every year but will be dirt again in no time by the abuse it takes. It's time that Smithfield seriously starts thinking of a renovated high school turf complex that we all can be proud of. Its not impossible just ask the communities I mentioned. Our children deserve better and the taxpayer deserves better.

Michael A Colucci Sr.

Smithfield