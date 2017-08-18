Pawtucket police take down drug dealer

PAWTUCKET – On Aug. 18, members of the Pawtucket Police Departments Narcotics Unit and Patrol Division executed a court-ordered search warrant at 63 Waltham St. and uncovered an alleged drug operation.

Charles Yanez, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver, manufacturing possessing delivering heroin, maintaining a common nuisance, conspiracy and third and subsequent offense.

The Narcotics Unit seized approximately 265 grams of heroin, various packaging and distribution materials, and approximately $6,000 in cash.

The search warrant was issued after an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics.